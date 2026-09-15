Dr. Alex Grobman is the senior resident scholar at the John C. Danforth Society, a member of the Council of Scholars for Peace in the Middle East, and serves on the advisory board of the National Christian Leadership Conference of Israel (NCLCI).

Many American Jews recognize that antisemitism has aggressively metastasized across the nation. What the rest of the country fails to grasp is how deeply it has corrupted virtually every corner of American society. The Pew Research Center found that the percentage of Americans who believe Jews face at least some discrimination fell from 82 percent in 2024 to 72 percent in 2025.

Once toxic and disqualifying, blatant antisemitism is now normalized by elite universities, mainstream politics, and the country's largest media platforms. American politicians are routinely accused of doing Israel’s “bidding." Calling Jews “Zionists" is used to justify excluding them.

American foreign policy is casually explained as the product of Israeli “control." Crucially, none of this behavior necessarily ends a political career anymore.

Inevitably, this venomous rhetoric spills into the streets. Violence against American Jews is reprehensible, morally indefensible, and unconscionable-yet perpetrators exploit events thousands of miles away, transforming a geopolitical conflict into a twisted pretext for intimidation and hate crimes.

The data support this grim reality. The Anti-Defamation League recorded 6,274 antisemitic incidents in 2025. While that figure was below the extraordinary peak of 2024, it still stands among the three highest totals the organization has recorded since it began tracking in 1979.

More alarmingly, physical assaults reached a record high. Revealingly, 45 percent of these incidents involved Israel or Zionism-a massive surge compared to the period between 2020 and 2022, when that figure hovered around just 10 percent.

The institutional data is just as clear: in March 2025, the Department of Education announced that 60 American universities were under federal investigation for alleged antisemitic harassment or discrimination.

Canary in the Coal Mine

There is something deeply ominous about the raw intensity of this new mass movement of animosity. Like the canary in a coal mine, it isn't predicting that the entire structure will collapse tomorrow-it is signaling that the very air we breathe has already turned toxic, well before anyone else notices. It serves as the ultimate early warning system.

Rejecting historical determinism means that America's current trajectory need not mimic Weimar Germany's fall. Such simplistic comparisons fail under serious analysis. The true value of history lies not in predicting an identical collapse, but in revealing the volatile process by which institutional and social restraints weaken and dissolve.

A Warning We Have Seen Before

Historian Robert S. Wistrich called antisemitism a “primary symptom of social pathology" and warned that every society seriously infected by it was receiving a wake-up call about its own social, cultural, and political health.

His observations about Europe in 2004 ought to make Americans uncomfortable today. By all the traditional measures of democratic acceptance, he noted, European Jews had “never had it so good." Europe was prosperous, democratic, multicultural, and formally committed to antiracism.

Yet, as Wistrich observed, "In four short years accepted wisdom has been turned on its head." This is precisely how historical shifts feel when one is living through them. Change rarely arrives with a trumpet blast; instead, it manifests as a slow, quiet erosion of what respectable people are willing to tolerate.

He reframed antisemitism from a localized Jewish grievance into a systemic societal disease.

Historically, this pathology in America did not stem from a single source, but rather from an adaptable and constantly evolving mix of ancient conspiracy theories, modern political polarization, and the scapegoating of minority communities during times of crisis.

On the most fundamental level, anti-Jewish hatred relies heavily on the "puppet master" myth-the false, deeply ingrained belief that a secretive Jewish cabal covertly controls global financial systems, governments, and media outlets.

Because this conspiracy theory is so versatile, it is aggressively utilized by extremists on both ends of the political spectrum to explain completely opposite societal anxieties.

This ideological hostility is further amplified and normalized by modern digital infrastructure and high-profile rhetoric. Social media algorithms, designed to maximize user engagement through outrage, rapidly push ancient prejudices into mainstream feeds, trapping individuals in echo chambers where conspiracy theories are treated as hidden facts.

When celebrities, politicians, or influential media figures parrot these tropes, they instantly validate hatred to millions of followers, lowering the social cost of expressing prejudice.

This systemic normalization lowers the barrier to radicalization, transforming abstract online conspiracy theories into real-world dangers, ranging from harassment in public spaces to violent assaults against Jewish institutions.

When a society normalizes conspiracy theories about a minority group controlling politics, media, and finance, it compromises its own ethical and institutional foundations.

By transforming ordinary citizens into proxies for foreign conflicts, the culture fundamentally alters its own civic rules-a profound erosion of objective truth that many Americans currently overlook.

This structural decay positions the assault on Israel as a broader proxy war against foundational Western democratic values.

While this analysis diagnoses institutional vulnerability rather than predicting an imminent descent into totalitarianism, it underscores a chilling reality: the historical rhyme has returned, and the civilizational stakes are higher than ever.

Not the First Era of American Antisemitism

Skeptics argue that American Jews have survived dark eras before. They point to Henry Ford’s corporate bigotry, Charles Lindbergh’s isolationist hostility, and Father Charles E. Coughlin’s hateful broadcasts.

They also recall William Dudley Pelley-who fused white supremacy and European fascism with religious mysticism-and the devastating bureaucratic and political barriers that locked America's doors during the Holocaust.

Yet, this era is fundamentally different. Today’s threat is systemic, global, and increasingly embedded within American institutions. It does not merely seek to exclude Jews; it aims to dismantle the moral legitimacy of the Jewish state and, by extension, the core values of the West itself. The historical rhyme has returned, but the stakes are higher than ever.

Three Modern Mutations

This current crisis is fueled by three distinct ideological strains that have converged to normalize antisemitic rhetoric:

The Progressive Mutation: Represented by figures like Abdul El-Sayed, this strain frames opposition to Israel under the banner of anti-establishment, anti-war populism.

The Socialist Mutation: Represented by politicians like Zohran Mamdani, this variant leverages intersectional politics to cast Zionism as a form of "white" systemic oppression.

The Right-Wing Populist Mutation: Represented by commentators like Tucker Carlson, this form strips away traditional conservative support for Israel, hiding ancient tropes-and platformed extremists-under the guise of "America First" isolationism.

The Danger of Passive Collusion

A historian's core task is not to predict the future, but to recognize when the present begins to rhyme with the past. Listen closely: the canary has already fallen silent. Extremists have already demonstrated how quickly "Israel," "Zionist," and "Jew" can collapse into a single target. That is not the end of the story; it is the warning that the historical rhyme has begun.

One of the variables antisemites can count on, Ruth R. Wisse tells us, is that by persecuting such a small minority, they virtually ensure that the persecution of Jews will be seen as irrelevant to non-Jews.

Although antisemites know they cannot count on the active involvement of all bystanders, they can invariably be certain of their “passive collusion." Indeed, the more lethal the antisemitism becomes, the more average citizens are disposed “to wish it away."

History warns us that when the world closes its eyes to the targeting of Jews, it merely closes its eyes to its own impending future. Breaking through this passive collusion requires confronting uncomfortable realities.

As Kasim Hafeez-a British Muslim raised to hate Israel until a visit to the country transformed his views-pointed out, the issue is not about religion and politics; it is about truth. When truth is silenced, the ranks of blind hatred swell, fueled by empty rhetoric and politically charged slogans. Israel is not merely a Jewish issue; it is a battleground for freedom, human rights, and democracy-the very core values that Western nations cherish.

If we do not get this message out, the empty rhetoric is all that will remain.