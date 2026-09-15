For more than a century, the stone arches of Sha’are Zedek Hospital, founded in 1902, have stood at the intersection of Jaffa and Agrippas streets, marking the heart of Jerusalem. Today, Midtown Jerusalem is rising on this historic site, a 17-dunam landmark that brings international luxury, ambitious design, and a new rhythm to the capital’s core. Developed by Canada Israel Real Estate, a company with decades of experience shaping Jerusalem’s most prestigious addresses, the project reflects a vision that blends scale, elegance, and local sensitivity.

“This is more than a project," says Efrat Bertram, sales manager for Midtown Jerusalem. “It is the realization of a vision our company has refined over years. Every detail, every service, every material reflects our commitment to quality and our understanding of Jerusalem."

Canada Israel is renowned for combining meticulous planning with a deep respect for context. Their portfolio spans residential, office, and mixed-use developments, each recognized for design excellence and a standard of living that consistently exceeds expectations. Midtown Jerusalem continues that legacy, bringing the company’s signature approach to a new level of ambition and sophistication.

A city within the city

The development comprises four towers. Two 42-story towers are dedicated to residences. A third will host a world-class hotel, while a fourth will serve as a high-tech office hub, complete with 17 elevators and a rooftop that provides sweeping views of the capital.

“This is about integration," Bertram explains. “People can live, work, entertain, and enjoy the city without leaving the complex. It’s a lifestyle that feels effortless yet highly curated, something Jerusalem has not seen before."

The ground level will feature boutique retail and fine dining, bringing a sophisticated urban rhythm while respecting the character of the neighborhood. “We are in the heart of Jerusalem," Bertram adds. “The complex will be closed on Shabbat, respecting the city is part of our vision of luxury."

Homes designed for every life

Midtown offers a wide range of residences. Family apartments range from 100 to 150 square meters. Garden apartments, duplexes, and penthouses provide space, privacy, and views of the evolving skyline.

At the same time, for international buyers or residents seeking a second home, the development includes compact two-room apartments, about 50 square meters, fully furnished to the highest standards. Designed by architect Dana Oberson, each apartment is offered in three distinctive interior concepts.

“These homes are turnkey," Bertram says. “Clients arrive with a suitcase and immediately feel at home. We manage everything, from design to installation, so living here is truly effortless. Luxury is not just about aesthetics, it’s about peace of mind."

Residents also benefit from City-All 360, a digital concierge system providing personal services, from cleaning and maintenance to personal training. “Time is one of the most valuable assets," Bertram notes. “If we can give it back to people, we are delivering the ultimate luxury."

Honoring the past while building the future

Midtown’s connection to Jerusalem’s history is intentional and profound. The original 1902 Sha’are Zedek Hospital building, where generations were treated and nurses trained, will be meticulously preserved and converted into the 50-room IMAGINE Hotel, a luxury property maintaining the building’s stone lintels, wooden doors, and distinctive gates.

“We are not erasing history," Bertram says. “We are extending it. The hospital has long been part of Jerusalem’s story; now it will continue to welcome people in a completely new way."

The perfect location

Positioned where the light rail stops and just steps from Mahane Yehuda Market, Midtown offers immediate access to Rehavia, the Great Synagogue, the Old City, and the government and business districts.

“When people see this location, they understand its uniqueness," Bertram says. “Everything the city has to offer is within reach, cultural, spiritual, and commercial. That is the heartbeat we are building around."

A benchmark for Jerusalem

The scale of the project is striking: approximately 700 to 1,000 residential units, two hotels, 60,000 square meters of office space, and nearly 200,000 square meters of total construction. Yet numbers alone cannot capture the vision. Midtown Jerusalem is intended to raise the standard of urban living while respecting the character of Jerusalem and providing world-class experiences in residence, hospitality, and commerce.

“Every generation shapes the city," Bertram says. “Midtown is ours. It combines heritage and horizon, past and future. For us, this is a statement: that Jerusalem can have a midtown as ambitious, elegant, and human as the great capitals of the world, and it will be done in a way that only Canada Israel can execute."

With full building permits secured and the executing contractor on-site, Canada Israel is committed to a June 30, 2030, delivery of the keys, marking the official commencement of this new Jerusalem era.

“In a city built over millennia, Midtown Jerusalem is adding a layer that feels both inevitable and extraordinary," Bertram concludes. “It is a place where people will want to live, work, and be, a landmark in every sense."



Discover more about Midtown Jerusalem

This article was written in cooperation with Israel Canada Group