One of the most prominent figures in haredi politics may be making a comeback. Former Shas chairman Eli Yishai is currently exploring a political alignment with the "Haredi Public" party - a move that could shake up the political landscape and offer a new alternative for haredi voters.

According to a report by Channel 12 News, Yishai and officials from the new party have held several meetings in recent weeks to evaluate a potential joint run in the upcoming elections.

The party, which positions itself as the voice of working Haredim, promotes a platform advocating that haredi men who are not studying Torah full-time should enlist in military or national service.