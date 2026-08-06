One of the most prominent figures in haredi politics may be making a comeback. Former Shas chairman Eli Yishai is currently exploring a political alignment with the "Haredi Public" party - a move that could shake up the political landscape and offer a new alternative for haredi voters.
According to a report by Channel 12 News, Yishai and officials from the new party have held several meetings in recent weeks to evaluate a potential joint run in the upcoming elections.
The party, which positions itself as the voice of working Haredim, promotes a platform advocating that haredi men who are not studying Torah full-time should enlist in military or national service.
Yishai led the Shas party for 14 years. Following his departure in 2014, he founded the Yachad party alongside Rabbi Meir Mazuz. Although the faction secured roughly 125,000 votes, it failed to pass the electoral threshold.