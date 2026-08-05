Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog addressed a state ceremony on Wednesday marking the reinterment of the remains of Shimon and Rivka Herzl, the grandparents of Zionist visionary Theodor (Binyamin Ze'ev) Herzl, on Mount Herzl in Jerusalem.

The ceremony marked the completion of the transfer of Herzl's grandparents from Serbia to Israel, fulfilling another chapter in the Herzl family's connection to the Jewish state envisioned by their grandson.

In his remarks, Netanyahu thanked Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and the Serbian government for their cooperation in bringing the remains to Israel and sent greetings to Israeli soldiers, bereaved families, and the wounded.

"We know that we are on a long journey," Netanyahu said. "The long journey of the Herzl family from foreign soil to the soil of Zion ends here today, on Mount Herzl."

The Prime Minister said the ceremony highlighted not only Herzl's Zionist legacy but also the Jewish foundations from which it emerged.

"The home of Herzl's grandfather and grandmother provided the roots that grew a trunk, branches, and fruit," he said, describing Judaism, the Torah, and the chain of generations as the foundations upon which Zionism was built.

Netanyahu described Herzl as "the modern Moses," saying he often explains Herzl's role to visiting world leaders.

"Herzl created the conditions that brought us to the Promised Land," he said. "He combined vision with practicality and became the first modern Jewish statesman who acted on behalf of the Jewish people."

According to Netanyahu, Herzl transformed centuries of Jewish prayers for a return to Zion into a practical political program that changed Jewish history.

Turning to current events, Netanyahu drew parallels between Herzl's recognition of rising antisemitism in Europe and today's threats facing Israel.

"Throughout the War of Redemption, I emphasize that the State of Israel represents an unbreakable will," he said, praising the achievements of Israel's security forces on multiple fronts.

He said the spirit of the Maccabees lives on in what he called "the generation of victory."

"The spirit of the Maccabees resonates within the young generation-the generation of victory-who stand ready to strike down those who seek our harm and to ensure the security of the homeland."

Netanyahu said the lessons of the October 7 massacre had strengthened Israel's national resolve.

"We understood many things after October 7," he said. "We will not establish here a Palestinian terror state that we know is aimed at destroying the Jewish nation-state."

Addressing Iran, the Prime Minister referred to statements by senior Iranian officials regarding the country's nuclear program.

"We heard today the commander of the IRGC explicitly declaring Iran's intention to keep developing nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said. "As Prime Minister of Israel, I too am determined to continue-continue preventing Iran from possessing nuclear weapons."

He stressed Israel's appreciation for its alliance with the United States and President Donald Trump.

"President Trump is the greatest of our friends, the greatest of the friends we have had in the White House," Netanyahu said, adding that Israel values the joint American-Israeli efforts against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

At the same time, he emphasized that Israel would act independently if necessary.

"Israel's existence is not open to negotiation. With an agreement or without an agreement, I am determined-we are all determined-to do everything necessary to ensure our security and our future."

Netanyahu also condemned international campaigns against Israel and the IDF while noting that many world leaders privately express admiration for Israel's struggle against radical Islam.

"They say to me, 'Prime Minister, we appreciate your country-we even admire your country-and we need you. Israel is our model in the struggle against radical Islam which threatens the entire civilized world.'"

Concluding his remarks, Netanyahu reflected on Herzl's enduring influence on his own family and on Zionism as a whole.

"The vision has arisen and become reality. Zionism has won. The grandson, Binyamin Ze'ev Herzl, has won," he said. "And with God's help and the heroism of our fighters-we are winning."

President Isaac Herzog focused on the importance of combining military success with diplomatic achievements.

"As we stand here after nearly three years of war on multiple fronts, it is Herzl the statesman who we should look to," Herzog said.

"After each military victory and achievement, diplomacy and statesmanship must follow. We must ensure Israel's security under all circumstances, but there is no complete victory without the diplomacy that follows it."

Herzog noted that Theodor Herzl had requested in his will that his own remains and those of his immediate family be brought to the future Jewish state.

"Today, we complete the fulfillment of that wish," the President said. "But his true, greater will-building the Jewish state-continues still, and a great and weighty task remains ours to complete."