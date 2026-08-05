An unusual incident occurred during the departure of U.S. President Donald Trump's helicopter from the White House after a passenger aircraft was cleared for takeoff from Reagan National Airport at the same time, contrary to the standard safety procedures that apply during the movement of the presidential helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has opened an investigation into the incident but emphasized that the President's life was never in danger.

According to the FAA, Marine One departed for Joint Base Andrews, where Trump boarded Air Force One for a trip to California. At the same time, Envoy Air Flight 3742 took off from nearby Reagan National Airport en route to Pensacola, Florida.

According to the preliminary findings, the passenger aircraft passed above the presidential helicopter. The FAA stated that there was no risk of a collision but said that a "temporary loss of separation" occurred-a situation in which the distance between two aircraft falls below the minimum required under aviation regulations. The agency added that the air traffic controller remained in continuous communication with both pilots throughout the incident.

Sources familiar with the matter told The Wall Street Journal that air traffic controllers did not halt civilian air traffic at Reagan National Airport while the presidential helicopter was taking off, as is normally standard procedure. Under federal regulations, aircraft are required to maintain a minimum horizontal separation of 1.5 miles and a vertical separation of 500 feet.