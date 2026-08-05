Today, the Canadian Office of the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combating Antisemitism released the Campus Antisemitism and Student Experiences (CASE) report, along with a series of recommendations from the Network of Engaged Canadian Academics (NECA).

In response, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, B'nai Brith Canada, and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center issued the following joint statement:

“At a time when synagogues, Jewish schools, and Jewish-owned businesses are being shot at and firebombed, and when Jews are disproportionately the victims of hate crimes, this report makes clear that antisemitism has also taken root in our public institutions-including our universities.

“The finding that 96% of Jewish students experienced or witnessed at least one antisemitic incident, including from professors and administrators, is further evidence of what Prime Minister Carney himself acknowledged: Canada is failing Jewish Canadians.

“As organizations representing Jewish communities across the country, we call on university leaders and governments at every level to carefully consider this report and the recommendations by the Network of Engaged Canadian Academics.

“The drivers of this hatred-including antizionism-are well known, and the time to act is now. We need concrete actions to protect Canadian students."