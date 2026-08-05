השוטרים ניפצו את החלון דוברות המשטרה

The swift response by officers from the Iron Police Station on Wednesday prevented a disaster after they received a report of a toddler who was locked in a car.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers found the child to be in distress. His face was red, and it was clear that his life was in danger.

After breaching the car, the child was extracted and taken for medical examination. His condition was said to be good.

The police emphasized that this is another reminder of the importance of vigilance on the part of parents and drivers, especially during hot summer days. The police called on the public to ensure that at the end of each trip, the vehicle is empty of all passengers, and not to leave children in the car unattended, not even for a short time.