For more than ten years, Rav Mordechai Dovid Shteglitz gave his days to the children of Givat HaMoreh and Afula Illit, a beloved teacher at Talmud Torah Emes Derech. His own nine children knew that a rebbi comes home later than most fathers. So every afternoon, they waited, because once he walked through the door, he was theirs completely.

On Shabbat Parshat Pinchas, that door stopped opening. Rav Shteglitz passed away suddenly.

>> To stand with the Shteglitz widow and her nine children, give here now

Thousands came to Kfar Gidon for the levayah, mourning an educator who had shaped more young lives than anyone could count. Then the crowds went home, and one family was left with a reality that does not lift when the shiva ends.

His widow now raises nine children alone, and the only income the family had went with him. She is grieving a husband and holding up a house at the same time, and she cannot do both without help.

She wrote it herself, and there is no softening it. Rebbetzin Shteglitz wrote, "I don't know how to feed them, clothe them, or help them grieve a father who was here Friday night and gone by the end of Shabbat".

>> Help this family cover food, clothing, and rent, give here

Rav Avrohom Halevi Lipshitz, Rabbi of Kfar Gidon, knows the situation up close and has called on Klal Yisrael to stand behind the family. The goal is $100,000 to steady a widow and nine orphans and keep a roof over them. So far, $3,873 has come in, leaving $96,127 still to raise.

Nine children still listen for a door that will not open again. The rest of us can make sure that at least the home behind it stays standing.

> Give now and help a widow and nine orphans, click here

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