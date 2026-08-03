Every evening, before the family sits down to eat, one of Chagit Berger's younger brothers quietly puts an extra plate on the table. Nobody asks him to. Nobody reminds him. He just assumes his big sister is coming home. Chagit is 14, and she has spent months in a hospital fighting Stage 4 cancer instead of sitting in that chair.

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It started as ordinary tiredness. Within weeks it had turned into every parent's nightmare, and Esther and Yosef Berger were pulled into a nonstop cycle of hospitals, treatments, and bills that keep climbing. One of them stays with Chagit at all times. The other holds the house together for their seven other children, who still ask when their sister is coming home.

"We're doing everything we can", Esther says. "But we've reached the point where we simply can't continue alone".

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The goal is $100,000, enough to cover Chagit's treatment and steady a household of ten while her parents fight for her life. So far $4972 has come in, leaving $96,579 still to raise, and the treatment is not waiting for the fund to catch up.

One brother is still setting a place for her every night. The rest of us can help make sure the seat gets filled again.

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