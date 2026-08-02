Australia’s New South Wales Supreme Court has overturned a decision that had barred video footage allegedly showing two former nurses making antisemitic comments about killing Israeli patients from being used as evidence in their trial.

The Jewish News reported that the Court of Criminal Appeal ruled that the unedited audiovisual recording was admissible, reversing a June decision that excluded the footage on privacy grounds.

The video, which went viral in February 2025, allegedly shows Ahmad Nadir, 28, and Sarah Abu Lebdeh, 27, speaking with Israeli content creator Max Veifer on the Chatroulette platform. The two identified themselves as employees of Bankstown Hospital in Sydney.

According to allegations presented in court, after Veifer said he was Israeli, Nadir told him he would be killed and sent to “Jahannam" - hell. Abu Lebdeh allegedly joined the conversation, saying the land belonged to “Palestine" rather than Israel.

The footage allegedly continues with Nadir referring to Israeli patients as “dogs" and claiming he had sent them to hell. Abu Lebdeh is also alleged to have said she would not treat Israelis and would kill them instead, adding that she wanted Veifer to remember her face when he died.

Following publication of the video, both nurses were suspended from Bankstown Hospital. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the footage as “sickening and shameful," while New South Wales Health Minister Ryan Park said they would never work in the state’s health system again.

In June, a lower court ruled the footage inadmissible because it had been recorded without consent. The Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions appealed the decision, leading to Friday’s ruling allowing the video to be used at trial.

The court’s full reasons will be released at a later date. The trial is scheduled to begin on August 31.