Count me as a new fan of Boy George.

His music may not be my cup of tea, but his new reggae-inspired song, Od Nirkod (We Will Dance Again)’, stands out for its full-throated solidarity with Israel and the Jewish People. He deserves a real credit for its moral clarity and bravery.

That moral clarity shows in how unapologetically he names who's doing the killing and who's dying, as he sings, “Does it get ugly? You bet it does. When I know you wanna kill, every last one of us. Every last one of us. Every last one of us."

Make no mistake: Hamas is the one trying to finish a genocide. Israel is the one stopping it. As the song puts it, "When you're attacked, it's what the army's for."

Moral clarity for naming the horrific sexual crimes Hamas committed - "Young girls raped against trees" - and the barbaric slaughter of innocents - "Murdered brutally. For the crime of dancing."

Moral clarity for calling out the world's hypocrisy and blind groupthink: "With selective memory. Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep. Propaganda fueled by the internet. It feels so weak."

Releasing a song like this today is an act of real bravery. Standing with Israel means facing a wave of condemnation and backlash. For Boy George, taking the heat is worth it. As he writes, "I don't feel brave, I just need to behave like a human."

If only more people lived with that kind of clarity.

He's also right about his message of hope: "We will dance again."

The lyrics of the song:

You say genocide, I say war.

When you’re attacked, it’s what the army’s for

Does it get ugly? You bet it does.

When I know you wanna kill, every last one of us.

Every last one of us. Every last one of us.

You never mention October 7. Young girls raped against trees.

Murdered brutally. For the crime of dancing. You condemn the Jews.

With selective memory. Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep.

Propaganda fueled by the internet. It feels so weak.

But trust me, we will dance again.

We will dance again.

We will dance again.

And there won’t be no war.

But if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews.

I don’t feel brave I just need to behave like a human.

But trust me, we will dance again.

We will dance again.

We will dance again.

And there will be no war.

But if you’re ever confused, I stand with the Jews.

I don’t feel brave I just need to behave like a human.

[In Hebrew] You say genocide, I say war, when they come to kill you.