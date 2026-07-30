“And you shall set these words of Mine upon your heart and upon your soul…" (Deut.11;18)

Life is filled with messages that remain silent until they are recognized.

DNA may contain the blueprint of life, yet a gene remains dormant until the right transcription factor binds. A microbe may enter the body, but the immune system does not awaken until a T-cell recognizes and binds to it. Millions of sperm may begin the journey, yet new life starts only when one reaches and binds the egg. A radio broadcast may fill the room, but without a receiver tuned to its frequency, there is only silence. The check is in the mail…

A single signaling molecule may drift through the bloodstream for hours. It is flawlessly formed and chemically intact, carrying the power to heal a wound, awaken an immune response, or restore an injured organ. Yet despite all its potential, it accomplishes nothing. It passes silently by billions of cells, ignored by every one of them. Its message remains unheard, its purpose unrealized. Then, in a single breathtaking instant, it encounters the one receptor uniquely fashioned to recognize it. The moment ligand and receptor meet; silence gives way to conversation. A dormant cell awakens, a cascade of molecular signals surges through the cell, and life begins to change.

Nowhere is this more astonishing than in living liver donation.

The surgeon ties the final stitch. In one operating room, a healthy donor has surrendered more than half of a liver so that another human being might live. Across the hall, that same fragment has become another person's only hope. For one remarkable moment, an injured liver exists in two different bodies. Common sense predicts permanent loss. Biology writes a different ending.

Within both livers, millions of liver cells (hepatocytes) stand ready. Every cell contains the complete genetic blueprint to reconstruct an entire organ, yet each one remains silent, waiting for a signal that has not yet arrived. The instructions for renewal already exist, but without the proper messenger they are no more than words locked inside a sealed book.

Then unfolds one of the most exquisite acts in all of biology.

Amid billions upon billions of molecules coursing through the injured tissue, hepatocyte (liver cell) growth factor (HGF) passes every other potential destination. It does not bind randomly. It does not settle for an imperfect match. It continues its search until it finds the one molecule capable of hearing its message, the c-MET receptor on the surface of a hepatocyte. Out of countless possible encounters, only this one possesses the exquisite structural complementarity required to initiate regeneration. In the instant HGF embraces c-MET, the receptor is activated, silent genes spring to life, intricate signaling pathways race through the cell, and an organ begins the extraordinary task of rebuilding itself.

Remarkably, the liver carries within itself the capacity for its own renewal. Following injury or partial liver donation, cells within the liver and its surrounding tissues rapidly increase the production and activation of HGF. The regenerating liver thus provides not only the tissue that must be repaired, but also the molecular signal that initiates its own healing. Regeneration begins with the organ's own call for renewal-and with the precise recognition of that call by its receptor, ultimately leading to the generation of two perfect livers.

The surgeon's knife separates. A single molecular encounter restores.

The body sends a messenger. Everything depends on whether the message is recognized.

Prayer specifically as related to the Recitation of the Shema follows a remarkably similar pattern. Words alone do not constitute prayer any more than a circulating ligand constitutes regeneration. They may be perfectly formed, faithfully recited, and carried effortlessly by the lips, yet without a receptive heart and mind they remain only sound. True prayer begins when the human soul becomes a receptor-when it recognizes the Divine call and allows itself to be transformed by it. At that moment, speech becomes encounter, ritual becomes relationship, and obligation becomes communion. Just as one exquisitely specific molecular recognition initiates the regeneration of two livers, a single moment of genuine spiritual recognition can renew a weary soul. The question, in biology and in prayer, is the same: the messenger has been sent-but is anyone truly prepared to receive its message?

Every morning, millions of Jews recite the Shema. When everything else had been stripped away-family, home, dignity, even hope-many Holocaust victims clung to one final possession: the words of the Shema, whispered with their last breath. The words are ancient, sacred, and unchanging. They rise from our lips with precision and familiarity.

Yet the Brisker tradition, following the conceptual analysis of Rabbi Chaim Soloveitchik and the teachings of his grandson Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik, the Rav, invites us to ask a deeper question. Is the recitation itself the mitzvah, or is it merely its external act? Is there a distinction between מעשה המצוה-the physical articulation of the words-and קיום המצוה-the moment in which those words truly become the acceptance of the yoke of Heaven? Following the Vilna Gaon's interpretation of Yerushalmi Talmud and Maimonides as elucidated by Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik in the Brisker tradition, the mitzva related to the recitation of the first verse of Shema cannot be fully accomplished by recitation alone. The words initiate the act, but kavvanah completes it. Only their union transforms recitation into the fulfillment of the mitzvah.

A ligand that never finds its receptor is not defective; it is simply unreceived. So too, words of prayer may be flawlessly pronounced, yet remain suspended in the air if they never reach the receptive heart. The lips may complete the ma'aseh ha-mitzvah, but only a heart awakened by kavanah transforms that act into the kiyum ha-mitzvah. The soul itself becomes the receptor.

The Hebrew language itself hints at the true nature of prayer. We do not simply pray; we mitpallel. The verb להתפלל is reflexive. Prayer is not merely something we direct toward God-it is something that acts upon us. Standing before God, the worshipper becomes both speaker and listener, petitioner, and recipient, transformed by the very words he utters. The purpose of prayer is therefore not only to reach Heaven, but to reshape the human heart into a receptive vessel.

This is why the Shema begins not with speaking but with listening: "שמע ישראל". Before Israel is commanded to proclaim, it is commanded to hear. Hearing is the language of receptivity. It is the willingness to become a receptor before becoming a speaker. Only a heart prepared to receive can truly respond.

In biology, one exquisitely specific molecular encounter awakens silent genes and begins the regeneration of a living organ. In prayer, one moment of genuine attentiveness awakens the silent regions of the soul and awakens the person who prays.

The enduring question of both biology and faith is the same:

The message has been sent. Has it truly been received?

Never has the human mind been so relentlessly stimulated, and never has genuine attention been so endangered. A recent meta-analysis of twenty-seven randomized studies found that smartphone distraction significantly impairs learning and memory, while another meta-analysis demonstrated that even the silent presence of a smartphone reduces attention and cognitive performance. Recent studies show that many adolescents spend nearly one-third of the school day interacting with their phones, with measurable reductions in cognitive control.

The challenge facing this generation is therefore not a lack of information but an excess of competing messages. Every waking moment competes with a torrent of notifications, headlines, conversations, and digital distractions, each demanding immediate response. In such a world, the greatest obstacle to prayer is not disbelief but divided attention. The words of the Shema may pass across our lips yet fail to penetrate a mind scattered among countless competing signals.

Prayer begins when distraction ends. It requires the courage to silence the noise long enough to become a receptive heart. Neuroscience teaches that attention is not merely the passive awareness of whatever enters the mind. The prefrontal cortex serves as the brain's gatekeeper, filtering countless distractions so that a single meaningful message can reach conscious awareness. It is an active biological process by which the brain continuously selects a single signal while suppressing thousands of competing distractions.

Every second, hidden beneath our awareness, billions of molecular encounters determine whether cells will live or die. Most vanish into the hidden choreography of life. But every so often, one exquisitely timed recognition becomes the hinge upon which an organ, a life, and even a soul, quietly turns. Prayer is our invitation to behold such moments with awe.

The Torah's final promise is that one day God Himself will fashion the human heart into one capable of receiving His call. "And the Lord your God will circumcise your heart and the heart of your descendants, to love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul, that you may live" (Deuteronomy 30:6). Then, at last, every message will find its receptor, every heart will truly hear, and every prayer will become an encounter with the Divine.

Itzhak David Goldberg is a Professor Emeritus at Albert Einstein College of Medicine