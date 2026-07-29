Six Iranian advisers were killed in the joint US-Saudi airstrikes on Iran-backed Shiite militias in Iraq overnight, according to Iraqi militia officials quoted by the Associated Press.

The report said the advisers were killed in the strikes, which the US military said targeted Iran-aligned terrorist logistics and weapons sites in eastern Iraq.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a coalition of primarily Shiite, Iran-backed armed groups that officially operates under the command of the Iraqi military, announced that at least 20 of its fighters were killed and another 32 were wounded in the overnight strikes. It remains unclear whether the six Iranian advisers are included in that death toll.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Tuesday night that, together with the Saudi Arabian Armed Forces, it carried out precision strikes against Iran-aligned terrorists that it said were directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to attack US forces and Saudi energy infrastructure.

According to CENTCOM, US and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in response to more than 30 IRGC-directed drone attacks over the previous 72 hours. It said the attacks targeting US forces were unsuccessful.

CENTCOM also stated that between February and April 2026, Iran-aligned terrorist militias in Iraq carried out more than 600 attempted attacks against US citizens and facilities.

"The IRGC and its terrorist proxies must cease these attacks to avoid further U.S. military response," CENTCOM said.

Saudi Defense Ministry spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki confirmed that Saudi forces participated in the coordinated operation with the United States against pro-Iranian militia targets in Iraq. He said the strikes were a response to recent drone launches and attempted attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

Al-Malki added that Saudi Arabia does not seek a broader regional conflict but will continue to defend its territory, citizens, resources, and critical infrastructure against attacks.

Iraq's National Security Council denounced the strikes, saying they took place while Baghdad was engaged in discussions with the relevant parties over concerns raised by the US and Saudi Arabia regarding attacks targeting Saudi territory. The council also said civilians were among those killed and wounded.

Separately, two Iraqi government officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said a planned Thursday visit by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to Saudi Arabia had been postponed indefinitely.