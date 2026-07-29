Celebrated Algerian-French author Boualem Sansal says his outspoken support for Israel was the real reason behind his imprisonment in Algeria, telling Kan News in his first interview with an Israeli media outlet since his release that he refused to remain silent despite the consequences.

Sansal, who spent a year in prison before being pardoned, said his convictions remained unchanged despite his incarceration.

"I'm beginning to recover, but when you leave a prison like that, you remain broken for a long time, physically and mentally," he told Kan News. "Algerian prisons are horrifying places. At my age and with my health condition, I wouldn't have survived much longer. I was released at the very last moment."

The author was arrested in November 2024 after returning to Algiers from France. He was later sentenced to five years in prison on charges of undermining state security following remarks supporting Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and criticizing Algeria's government.

According to Sansal, his release came after diplomatic pressure from France and Germany led Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to grant him a pardon. After receiving medical treatment in Germany, he returned to France, where he now lives.

Sansal said that pressure from the Algerian authorities had begun years before his arrest. He said he had been censored, dismissed from his job, and repeatedly threatened because of his views. He also recalled visiting Israel in 2012, saying he expected to be arrested upon returning to Algeria.

"I was surprised when nothing happened," he said, adding that he believed then-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika understood that imprisoning him would have drawn international criticism.

He contrasted that period with the current government, saying that since Tebboune took office in 2019, Algeria has become a country governed through fear.

"Thousands of people have been arrested under this regime," Sansal stated. "I was simply one of them."

Despite the charges brought against him, Sansal said he believes his support for Israel was the true reason for his imprisonment.

"My friendship with Israel is the deepest reason for everything the regime did to me," he said. "For the authorities, my public support for Israel was intolerable. As someone who believes in freedom of expression, I refused to censor myself or live in fear. They were afraid I would become a role model for others."

Speaking about Hamas' October 7 massacre, Sansal described it as "one of the greatest atrocities in history."

"Those responsible must be punished-but that is not enough," he said. "Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran must all be held accountable. Algeria may not have been directly involved, but it supports these organizations."

Sansal also addressed the Israeli public during the interview.

"Continue to be courageous, as you always have been," he said. "I am not the only person who feels deep friendship toward Israel and its people. Many others feel the same way, but they lack the courage to say it publicly. Courage, like any other virtue, can be learned."

Looking ahead, Sansal said he hopes to return to Algeria for what he described as a fair retrial under international observation. If that is not possible, he said he intends to pursue legal action against President Tebboune before an international court.

Asked whether he would like to visit Israel, Sansal gave an unequivocal answer.

"I would be delighted to visit Israel," he told Kan News. "I'm already discussing the possibility with Israeli friends."