Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News what would happen if he were forced to make an emergency landing in a country that recognizes the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.
Hannity asked whether the possibility of a medical emergency requiring him to land in such a country concerns him, noting that it could complicate his situation.
"You travel internationally. God forbid you have a medical emergency, and you need to land in a country that recognizes the ICC. It could complicate things. Do you worry about that?" Hannity asked.
Netanyahu replied that he has indeed considered the possibility. "Yes, I think about it," he said.
The Prime Minister then added, "We have special forces around. I served for five years."
After Hannity remarked that the IDF has a reputation for being a very tough military, Netanyahu smiled and replied, "Let's give them a new task"