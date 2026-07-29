Defiant Netanyahu promises to go to New York after Mamdani threats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked during an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News what would happen if he were forced to make an emergency landing in a country that recognizes the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

Hannity asked whether the possibility of a medical emergency requiring him to land in such a country concerns him, noting that it could complicate his situation.

"You travel internationally. God forbid you have a medical emergency, and you need to land in a country that recognizes the ICC. It could complicate things. Do you worry about that?" Hannity asked.

Netanyahu replied that he has indeed considered the possibility. "Yes, I think about it," he said.

The Prime Minister then added, "We have special forces around. I served for five years."

After Hannity remarked that the IDF has a reputation for being a very tough military, Netanyahu smiled and replied, "Let's give them a new task"