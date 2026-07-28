The Israeli cybersecurity company Cyera announced the acquisition of cybersecurity firm Oasis Security in a major deal valued at $1 billion.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the transaction, which will be carried out through a combination of cash and stock, will bring together Cyera’s data protection platform with Oasis Security’s technology for managing and securing non-human identities, including AI agents, bots, and automated software processes.

The move is aimed at helping organizations address the emerging risks created by the growing adoption of autonomous artificial intelligence, which is now considered one of the leading cybersecurity challenges facing companies and institutions worldwide.

The companies said they expect to complete the deal later this year. The acquisition joins a wave of mergers and acquisitions reshaping the cybersecurity industry, driven by rising demand for security technologies tailored to the AI era.