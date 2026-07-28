Originally branded as “Frumster.com," and Orthodox-only, the online Jewish dating-for-marriage service was launched in Passaic, New Jersey, in 2001, and certainly had its many early doubters.

Rebranded as JWed.com in 2012, and with thousands of marriages, JWed has proved them otherwise, and today provides a service for both religious and less-affiliated halachically Jewish singles.

>> To browse thousands of marriage-minded Jewish singles and start connecting today - click here now

Over 4,100 Met and Married on JWed!

How Does JWed Work?

Marriage-minded Jewish singles sign up on the JWed website or app and complete a comprehensive online registration. After hands-on screening, an approved member can search for other like-minded frum singles based on their selected criteria and preferences. Members can initiate and reply to other members in a secure online dating environment, and decide for themselves whether to exchange private contact details and/or meet.

Singles Know Themselves Best

Derek Saker, co-founder and CEO, believes that “While shadchanim, family and friends are important vehicles of introduction, very often, singles know themselves best." He says JWed’s marriage record demonstrates the power of singles searching themselves, and how meaningful online communications between two singles before physically meeting, so often then counters the common superficial dismissiveness of ‘the date’ on paper.

>> To browse thousands of marriage-minded Jewish singles and start connecting today - click here now

The Search is to Find your Zivug, Not the Best Local Option!

Over 70% of JWed marriages are between two singles from outside the city, state, or country. The focus of every JWed member is on finding their match, not just the best available option within driving distance!

Take Jonathan, who had recently moved from Teaneck, New Jersey, to Jerusalem, and Rachel, who lived in Chicago. Both had been on the dating scene for some time, though neither had ventured beyond walls and lakes.

Then, as Rachel remembered, "When I saw Jonathan’s wonderful profile and heard his witty and funny audio introduction of himself, he immediately captured my interest, and I sent him a message, even though we were on different continents. And the rest, as they say, is history!

An Increase in Mature Singles

Particularly since COVID, the online Jewish dating demographic has transformed. Saker says there continues to be a disproportionate increase in the number of more mature signals between the ages of 50 and 80 years, who actively seek to find their soulmate. Whether widowed, divorced, or never-married, Saker says that loneliness is no longer an accepted option, and a new life of simcha can begin at any age.

Within a safe and secure online dating environment, JWed uniquely enables Jewish men and women of all hashkafic backgrounds and ages to find their match - themselves.

With 4,100 couples already married, there has never been a better time to find your zivug - on JWed.com.

And of course with Hashem’s help!

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