Boy George shows amazing support for Israel by releasing song about October 7th 2023

Pop icon Boy George on Monday debuted a new pop-reggae single titled "We Will Dance Again", explicitly voicing support for Israel's counterterrorism efforts, The Guardian reported.

The track opens with direct lyrics confronting criticisms of the war: “You say genocide, I say war / When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for / Does it get ugly? You bet it does / When I know you wanna kill every last one of us."

In the song, the singer points to Hamas's October 2023 attack on the Nova music festival, stating that slain civilians were “murder[ed] … for the crime of dancing."

The central motif, "We Will Dance Again," mirrors a phrase embraced by Israelis as a symbol of resilience following October 7, which also served as the title for a critically acclaimed documentary on the attack.

In the chorus, the artist declares: “There will be no war / But if you’re ever confused / I stand with the Jews / I don’t feel brave, I just need to behave like a human."

He also takes aim at pro-Palestinian Arab advocacy within the music industry: “You condemn the Jews, with selective memory / Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep / Propaganda fuelled by the internet feels so weak."

While Boy George is not Jewish, he has frequently expressed solidarity with Jewish communities in recent months. Reflecting on his long-standing bonds with Jewish peers during his 1980s tenure with Culture Club, he previously told the Telegraph, “Over the years it’s been a really personal thing. It doesn’t mean that I don’t have compassion for Palestinians, it doesn’t mean that I agree with what’s going on in Israel, but I am always going to defend the people that I love. I have a lot of Jewish friends and there would never be a situation where I’d turn my back on them."

Following an April knife attack in Golders Green that left two Jewish men injured, he publicly stated, “We need to make our Jewish community know we support them."

The release of "We Will Dance Again" marks a firm turn in his public stance, having stated earlier in the year that he lacked an opinion on Israel.

Prior to performing alongside San Marino's Eurovision entry - a track that did not reach the grand final - he was asked about potential boycotts targeting Israel's participation and responded, “I have many Jewish friends, whom I’ve known since I was 15 or 16 years old. Are people asking me, as someone with principles, to turn my back on my Jewish friends? That is not going to happen - it will never happen. From the beginning of my career, I wore the Star of David … I feel very connected to the Jewish people. I’m not necessarily connected to Israel. I don’t really have an opinion on that. But the mission of music is to unite people."