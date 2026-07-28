הפגיעה בצומת עליהצלה ללא גבולות

A 17-year-old was moderately injured on Monday evening after being struck by a Palestinian Arab vehicle during a demonstration at the Eli Junction along Highway 60. Security forces have taken the driver into custody.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and EMTs, assisted by an IDF medical team, treated the youth at the scene for a head injury before transporting him to Beilinson Hospital.

MDA emergency medical technicians Ezra Pollak and Roey Schmidt recalled: "When we arrived at the scene, there was a great deal of commotion. The teenager was lying on the road with a head injury."

They added, "We provided him with initial medical treatment alongside an IDF medical team and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care ambulance to the hospital in moderate condition."