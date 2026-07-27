On Air Force One, en route to Waterford Township, President Trump spoke to reporters, saying Iran had requested negotiations after suffering heavy damage from US military action, declaring Tehran would not have sought talks if the campaign had been unsuccessful.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said, “I think he's done a great job. We've pretty much destroyed their military."

“They want to meet, and we're meeting. We'll see what happens. There's a chance we can make a deal."

Trump said Iran’s request for talks resulted from US pressure.

“Without what we did, they wouldn't even be talking to us," he said. “They requested a meeting through their surrogates and directly and we're meeting."

He added that markets had responded positively.

“Oil dropped very big today. Stock markets as of about an hour ago was like through the roof."

Asked about his patience with Iran, Trump replied: “I have plenty of time."

“The whole shoreline is wiped out. The Strait is in very good shape. And we're talking right now."

Trump said Iran had asked the US to halt further strikes.

“Their people said, please don't drop, don't shoot."

“We're having good talks, so we'll see what happens. I think there's a good chance something could happen. And if it doesn't, we go back to doing what we were doing two days ago."

Regarding Iran’s military, Trump said: “Iran took a beating over the last 14 days, and they asked us very nicely, please stop."

On the possibility of a broader conflict, Trump said the US had ample military supplies.

“We have plenty. We have a lot of ammunition."

He said the US was rebuilding stockpiles after Biden sent large amounts to Ukraine.

“When I left, the cupboards were full," he said. “We're building it very rapidly. Plants are being built, the Patriots in particular."

On Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran, Trump said: “We have a little difference, but pretty close."

He argued Israel’s security had been strengthened by US action against Iran’s nuclear program.

“If I didn't get involved, if I didn't blow up those nuclear essentially soon-to-be nuclear weapons... Israel would have been terminated."

Addressing claims Russia was providing Iran with intelligence on US bases, Trump said: “We'll find out if that's true. I'll ask Putin about it."

He added that any Russian assistance had little effect.

“It hasn't had much impact because we've knocked the hell out of it."

On Iran’s financial assets, Trump said US-controlled Iranian funds could be used to pay for damages caused by Iran.

“We're going to use Iran's money to pay for the damage they did."

Turning to the economy, Trump said US manufacturing was expanding.

“The car companies are doing better than they've ever done," he said, adding that new factories were being built and claiming Toyota was shifting operations from Mexico because of tariffs.

Trump said inflation was falling and blamed the previous administration.

“I inherited the worst inflation in history from Biden. But costs are going down rapidly."

He again called for lower interest rates.

“Rates should be lowered. This country could be at 8%, 9%, 10%, 12% GDP."

Trump defended his economic policies, saying the US was “the strongest we've ever been," and added, “Israel. Bibi’s coming. He’ll tell you."

Discussing Turkey and possible F-35 sales, Trump called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “a friend of mine."

“Turkey has been a tremendous ally for me," he said, while acknowledging Ankara “is not a big fan of Israel" or Netanyahu.

Asked whether to pursue a deal with Iran or continue military action, Trump praised Netanyahu.

“Bibi has been great. He’s a wartime prime minister. We did very well together."

On the Senate and the SAVE Act, Trump criticized lawmakers for leaving Washington before passing the legislation.

“The SAVE Act has to be done. They shouldn't leave town."

He also criticized Democrats over voter identification, border policy and other issues.

“The Democrats are going to vote 100% against voter identification and proof of citizenship," he said, adding they supported higher taxes, transgender athletes competing in women's sports and open borders.

On artificial intelligence, Trump said the US remained ahead of China.

“We're leading now China substantially in AI and we're going to keep it that way."

He concluded: “We're leading everybody and everything. We have a country that's doing well."