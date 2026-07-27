US President Donald Trump shared a social media post on Monday strongly criticizing Tucker Carlson following the anti-Israel commentator's announcement that he is leaving the Republican Party.

The post, written by American media personality Wayne Allyn Root, references a New York Post editorial about Carlson, and says the commentator "caught a case of 'Jew Derangement Syndrome.'" Which "led him down a dark, destructive path. A conservative patriot hero who destroyed his life and committed career suicide. Never seen this before. Tragic."

The President also included a link to the editorial.

The New York Post editorial sharply criticized Carlson's decision to leave the Republican Party, writing that the "only sensible response is, 'Don't let the door hit you on the way out.'" The editorial argued that Carlson had adopted what it described as an "eccentric, toxic agenda," accusing him of being "mysteriously pro-Vladimir Putin," "obsessively anti-Israel," and "weirdly ashamed of America."

The editorial also challenged Carlson's assertion that others would follow him out of the Republican Party, calling the claim "bizarre," and criticized his comments about Vice President JD Vance.

Concluding its argument, the New York Post wrote that Republicans "can happily cheer his exit" while expressing hope that Carlson "gets the professional help he so plainly needs."