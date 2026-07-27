Shin Bet Director David Zini paid his first official working visit Sunday to the base of YAMAM, the Israel Border Police's National Counterterrorism Unit. He was welcomed by the unit's commander, Chief Superintendent "A."

During the visit, the two held a professional discussion focused on strengthening operational integration and coordination between the Shin Bet and YAMAM. Topics included the use of advanced technological and operational capabilities in joint missions, as well as ways to further enhance field operations against terrorist threats and improve Israel's security.

The senior commanders reviewed the significant achievements resulting from the close and ongoing cooperation between the two security organizations, highlighting continuous, intelligence-driven operations that have thwarted a wide range of terrorist threats and prevented attacks that could have claimed lives.

During the visit, Zini expressed deep appreciation for the unit's extensive security work and praised the courage and resourcefulness demonstrated by its operators in carrying out their missions.

זיני מניח זר לזכר הנופלים צילום: דוברות

The visit concluded with a memorial ceremony in honor of the unit's fallen personnel, as Zini laid a wreath at the monument on the base commemorating YAMAM fighters who were killed in the line of duty.