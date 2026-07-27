שמונה ציפורי פלמינגו הגיעו לאגמון החולה עינבר שלומית רובין, אגמון החולה קק"ל

Eight flamingos arrived at Hula Lake Park over the weekend, joining other migratory birds already making their way through the area. The Jewish National Fund-KKL (KKL-JNF) explained that the shortening daylight hours signal the beginning of the autumn migration season, with the first storks expected to arrive during August.

Inbar Shlomit Rubin, field manager at Hula Lake Park, said, "We're now in a fascinating season. On the one hand, the last of the nesting birds are still caring for their adorable young. On the other hand, every morning brings a new surprise-discovering which birds arrived at the park overnight."

"It's always exciting to see the birds and watch the park fill with life. Even plain tiger butterflies have begun arriving-they migrate as well-and are adding their beauty to the park," she added.

ציפורים נודדות באגמון צילום: עינבר שלומית רובין, אגמון החולה קק"ל

According to Rubin, "During August, the first storks will begin passing through on their migration. Hula Lake Park is one of Israel's most important habitats and lies along a major bird migration route. It serves as a critical stopover for migratory birds, both because of the rich food resources it offers a wide variety of species and because it provides a safe place to rest and replenish their energy."