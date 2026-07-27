A law enforcement investigation is underway in Washington following a Sunday evening shooting at the Seattle Center that left at least two people dead and five others wounded, according to local news outlet KOMO TV.

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the initial response in a public statement, saying, “Police are investigating a shooting. Multiple shooting victims. Shots fired at the Seattle Center. More information to come. Please avoid the area."

Emergency personnel and police units swarmed the intersection of Sue Bird Ct & Thomas St shortly after 6:00 p.m. In response to the active scene, authorities evacuated all visitors from the Seattle Center grounds as additional units deployed.

Official channels did not immediately disclose specific details regarding the exact victim count or the severity of the injuries sustained.

However, eyewitnesses on the scene informed KOMO TV that the gunfire erupted during the Bite of Seattle event. On-site observers reported a child appeared to be among those hit.

The local station also reported hearing an officer on scene indicate that a shooter remained at large.

Staff at Harborview Medical Center confirmed the facility was preparing to treat patients arriving from the incident site.