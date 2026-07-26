'Bold and courageous leader': Herzog reveals details of call with Bahrain's King

President Isaac Herzog on Sunday revealed details of a recent conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, praising the Bahraini monarch's leadership and emphasizing the shared commitment of the two countries to peace and coexistence.

Speaking at an event for the Claims Conference in Jerusalem on July 26, Herzog described King Hamad as "a bold and courageous leader."

"Together, our two nations - small nations in the Middle East - wish to pursue peace, pursue coexistence between Jew and Muslim, and believe that the Abraham Accords are a cornerstone in the future of the Middle East as they were carved out under the leadership of the United States of America," Herzog said.

Addressing the substance of their conversation, the President said, "We discussed regional issues, as well as our pursuit of peace, and standing up to terror and hate of all forms in our region and elsewhere."

He added, "Bahrain has a very important voice on so many important issues."

Herzog wished Prime Minister Netanyahu a successful trip to the United States.