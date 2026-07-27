Four years.

That's what stands between a father and the family waiting for him at home.

Four birthdays.

Four Pesachs.

Four Yamim Tovim.

Four years that, once gone, can never be returned.

According to his family, a devoted Torah scholar, respected maggid shiur, and loving father from Bnei Brak was sentenced to eight years in prison following allegations they insist were false. Today, they say, there is new hope.

An experienced legal team believes there is a genuine opportunity to reduce his sentence from eight years to four - but only if the family can continue funding the legal battle.

Help Give This Father Four Years Back

For his wife and children, this is far more than a legal case.

It is a fight to bring a husband home.

A fight to restore years of family life that have not yet been lost.

According to the family, he is currently being held under extremely difficult prison conditions. They say he has struggled to obtain kosher food and is housed alongside hardened criminals, making every passing day another painful ordeal.

Yet despite everything, hope remains.

The appeal is moving forward, but legal representation at this level comes with a heavy financial burden. The family must raise $80,000 to continue the case - a sum they cannot manage alone.

Supporters describe this effort as an opportunity to fulfill the timeless mitzvah of pidyon shvuyim, one of the highest forms of chesed in Jewish tradition.

The campaign has also received the support of Rebbetzin Leah Kolodetsky, who knows the family personally. In a public letter, she urges the community to help shoulder the burden and take part in this important mitzvah, offering heartfelt blessings to those who answer the call.

PIDYON SHVUYIM צילום: ללא

Every day matters.

Every morning this father wakes up behind prison walls.

Every morning his children wake up without him.

If the appeal succeeds, they could have him back four years sooner.

Four years of Shabbat meals together.

Four years of watching his children grow.

Four years that can still be saved.

Become a Partner in Pidyon Shvuyim

No one can fight this battle alone.

But together, an entire community can.

Whether you give $180, $500, $1,000, or any amount you are able, your donation becomes part of the effort to reunite a family.

Behind every contribution is a child hoping to see his father again.

Behind every gift is another step toward justice.

Don't let these four years slip away.

Some opportunities only come once.

This is one of them.

Today, this family still has hope.

Tomorrow may be too late.

Open your heart.

Stand with this family.

Take part in the mitzvah of pidyon shvuyim.

Donate Now. Share the Campaign. Help Bring a Father Home.

Four years are still within reach.

Let's help give them back.