The Government has, today (Sunday), approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s proposal to ban the import into Israel of goods produced, entirely or in part, through forced labor. The government stated that this "is a step of major moral, economic, and strategic importance, reinforcing the State of Israel's commitment to the fight against human trafficking and forced labor, alongside safeguarding the interests of the Israeli economy."

The decision directs the Minister of Economy and Industry to establish a regulation banning the import of products manufactured using forced labor, in accordance with accepted standards in international law. Simultaneously, the inter-ministerial team headed by the National Economic Council in the Prime Minister's Office will continue formulating an effective implementation and enforcement mechanism, which will be submitted for Government approval within 90 days.

This move places Israel in line with the world's leading countries that are taking steps to prevent the entry into markets of products manufactured through the exploitation of human beings, and strengthens Israel's credibility as a trading partner operating in accordance with international standards.

In addition to its moral value, the step is of significant economic importance. It is expected to strengthen the standing of Israeli exporters in international markets, improve Israel's trade conditions vis-à-vis its key partners and reduce trade barriers that harm the competitiveness of the Israeli economy.

As part of the decision, a comprehensive implementation mechanism will be formulated, including the designation of an authorized entity for decision-making, the establishment of professional criteria for identifying products manufactured using forced labor, the creation of a reporting mechanism, and the establishment of appeal and review mechanisms aiming to ensure effective enforcement, certainty for importers, and the preservation of fair trade rules.

The Government decision reflects Israel's commitment to protecting human rights, promoting fair trade, strengthening the Israeli economy and ensuring that the supply chains of the Israeli economy are based on values of responsibility, transparency and fair competition.