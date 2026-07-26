Seven Palestinian Arab suspects were arrested last night on suspicion of involvement in a violent incident near the Moreno farm, in the Beitar Illit area.

According to police, during a scuffle between the parties, an Israeli citizen was attacked with a lance and was slightly injured in the hand.

The suspects were arrested by IDF forces, the IDF Special Operations Command, and the police and taken for questioning. During searches at the scene, assault weapons and incendiary materials were seized, and the police are expected to request an extension of their detention.