עמית סגל על המתקפה ברשת ללא קרדיט

Political commentator Amit Segal addressed online attacks against the group of Jewish hikers who were targeted in the deadly terror attack on Friday, in which Benayahu Melet and Maj. (res.) Yuval Ezra were murdered, and launched a harsh attack against members of the Democrats party.

In a post he published, Segal wrote: “Avida Bacher was right. If October 7 had taken place in Judea and Samaria, the number five on the Democrats’ list would have launched a fundraiser for Jabalia, number nine would have wondered who started it and who stole whose weapons, number eleven would have blamed ‘Jewish terrorism’ - and all their partners in the bloc would have remained silent in the face of the display of hatred and dancing on blood."

In a video he later published, Segal expanded on his criticism, saying that Bachar “apparently predicted the disgusting tweets" that were posted following the attack. According to Segal, “In such a case, as with what happened on Friday, Moshe Radman would have said that it was unclear who started it; Yaya Fink might have organized a fundraiser for the residents of Jabalia; and Nimrod Sheffer would have explained to all of us that Jewish terrorism was to blame."

Segal added that although two people were murdered in the attack, “for them, the Jews are always guilty," and he also criticized the parties in the anti-Netanyahu “change bloc," saying they have failed to condemn the remarks.

“What is no less astonishing than these disgusting tweets is the silence of their partners in the "change bloc." These are their partners for a government coalition, and that is why they are not saying a word," he said.