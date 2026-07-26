French authorities arrested the six suspects as part of a targeted law enforcement operation aimed at thwarting threats against Jewish institutions.

The suspects have been taken into custody for questioning by the country's security services, which are investigating the scope of the alleged plot, the connections between members of the cell, and whether additional individuals were involved in planning the attack. Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

The arrests come amid heightened security in France following a series of recent security incidents.

Among them was an incident on July 11, when approximately 300 people were evacuated from the town of Sarcelles, north of Paris, after a stolen vehicle containing weapons was discovered near a synagogue.

The vehicle, found abandoned on Henri Dunant Street, prompted the evacuation of nearby recreation centers and restaurants. A police search of the trunk uncovered a rifle loaded with seven rounds and a handgun loaded with ten additional rounds.