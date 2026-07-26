Land without trees gets lost. A tree in the ground says something different: Am Yisrael is here to stay.

This week, farmers and communities across Israel-Tekoa, Shilo, Yitzhar, Elon Moreh, Adora, Shomriya, Tkuma, and others-are racing against a halachic deadline. Tu B'Av, July 29, marks the final day to plant fruit trees that count as Year 1 of orlah under Jewish law. Plant after sunset Wednesday, and you lose an entire year of growth.

Three days left. Plant now before it's too late: Use code TWO4TU

The stakes are simple: unplanted land is vulnerable. Communities rebuilding since the war, establishing new farms, strengthening settlements-they can't wait. But they need partners to get trees in the ground this week.

Here's what makes this moment different: Through Thursday, July 31, every tree you order gets doubled for free. Order one; we plant two. Order ten; we plant twenty. This is real multiplied impact-your partnership plants twice the roots, twice the future.

Partner with them now. Double your order. Use code TWO4TU.

Families living in communities under threat are planting anyway. They're saying: we're here, we're rooted, we're not leaving. When you plant with them, you're not just funding saplings - you're standing with them. You're fulfilling mitzvot tied to the Land itself, mitzvot unique to Israel that carry a blessing: "I will ordain my blessing for you."

Three days. A halachic window closing. Help plant roots before it closes.

The matching ends July 31. Plant now

Help plant roots. Build the future. Share in the blessing.