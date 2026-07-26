שורדי השבי גילו שיהפכו לסבא וסבתא: "השכנים כמעט הזמינו משטרה"

After a period of intense darkness, a moment of light has arrived for the Siegel family.

Shir Siegel, daughter of former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel, shared a deeply moving video on social media capturing the moment she revealed to her parents that they are about to become grandparents.

Keith and Aviva were abducted from their home in Kfar Aza during the October 7 massacre and taken to the Gaza Strip. Aviva was freed after 51 days as part of a hostage release deal in November 2023, while Keith remained in Hamas captivity for a prolonged period until his release in February 2025.

Following her release, Aviva spoke out about the brutal conditions in captivity and the unimaginable reality endured by the hostages, while Shir and the family became prominent voices in the public campaign to bring him home.

"In my darkest and scariest days, I imagined this exact moment," Shir wrote in an Instagram post. "I can't even begin to describe how long I waited to give them this gift."

The video shows Keith and Aviva receiving the news from their daughter that they are going to be grandparents - a revelation that carries profound weight after months when the simple prospect of being reunited as a family was never guaranteed.

"Pure joy and immense gratitude for this miracle," Shir added emotionally.