The constant recourse to “patriarchy" serves to dilute culturally alien responsibilities into a universal broth of “male violence."

Chilling data from the German government capture this dramatic reality.

In 2025, Germany recorded 751 gang rapes.

If my math is correct, that is two gang rapes a day. One cannot say that multiculturalism has not enlivened life in European societies.

And we are talking only about gang rapes, not rape in general.

A sophisticated form of nihilism: one that, in order not to break the taboo of mandatory migration, accepts that two gang rapes a day become a mere statistic.

Or, as the excellent Ulf Poschardt of the liberal newspaper Welt put it, “if the perpetrators are migrants, then the victims don’t count."

Poschardt writes:

“The current feminism is one of the leading disciplines of selective empathy. After the atrocious crimes of Pakistani gangs in Britain, with mass rapes and unbearable accounts of abuse of young girls, one would have expected a clear and decisive feminist reaction. Instead, it was completely absent. To be cynical, one could say that these victims had the misfortune of not being entertainment stars who had previously posed in bikinis for men’s magazines - and of not having public-funded NGOs to bring their demands to ministries and the media.

"The same applies to the victims in Nuremberg. There, numerous young girls were seduced, made dependent on drugs, abused, raped, and forced into prostitution. The alleged perpetrators come from Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, and North African countries. Here too, there is feminist silence. Even worse: according to the session record, the left-wing deputy Katrin Fey laughed when Alice Weidel said: ‘At Nuremberg Central Station, the hometown of CSU president Markus Söder, migrant gangs drug underage German girls to abuse them as sex slaves.’

"If the perpetrators are migrants, then the victims don’t count. The silence on the mistreatment of women in Iran when they dance without a veil, on the rapes and murders of Jewish girls perpetrated by Hamas barbarians, on the fate of girls in Afghanistan who live like animals, speaks for itself.

"Meanwhile, public television airs reports in which the veil and the covering of the female body are idealized and even interpreted as a feminist gesture of self-determination. The last feminists who are not blind to that barbarism, which also has a religious-cultural dimension, come from the heroic generation of Alice Schwarzer, who debated with icons of the movement like Simone de Beauvoir. Today’s feminism is largely an Instagram perfume: it doesn’t contain even a shred of thought."

It is a failure by which one measures the moral bankruptcy of contemporary liberalism: “women’s rights" are exalted, but their concrete safety is sacrificed on the altar of “diversity" understood as a non-negotiable, almost theological value.

53 percent of the 574 suspects do not hold German citizenship, and for the others, any possible migrant background is not specified. Syria tops the list with 110 suspects, followed by Afghanistan with 64, Iraq with 46, and Turkey with 44.

Friedrich Merz said this as opposition leader, but now that he is Chancellor, he does not yet seem willing to change policy.

The victims, in 80 percent of cases, are German citizens.

These figures put Western society in a dead end: it values women’s rights but imports millions of men from countries and cultures that subjugate them. It is difficult to raise the issue without being shouted down with cries of “Islamophobia."

The same is true in other European countries.

In Sweden, the homeland of sexual freedoms, the BBC (not some right-wing site) reports that 80 percent of rapes are committed by foreigners.

Data from the Paris police show that 77 percent of solved rape cases in the capital are committed by people without a French passport.

In England, 84 percent of men convicted as members of grooming gangs are Pakistani.

We have seen no shortage of feminists justifying and relativizing the gang rapes committed by jihadists against Israeli women.

But the fear of racism now prevails even over the defense of European women. Ralf Jaeger, Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, said about the Cologne rapes: “What happens on right-wing platforms is at least as terrible as the acts of those who assault women."

Thus, the mainstream prefers collective gaslighting: “it’s just poverty," “it’s migrant trauma," “it’s universal patriarchy." As if the rate of native sexual violence were comparable to that imported from tribal and Islamized societies. As if they did not know about “taharrush gamea," the rape game in which men surround women, strip them, and rape them.

Until a few decades ago, “gang rapes" did not exist in Europe, except in the darkest corners of crime news. Now we have ended up like the boiled frog.

In Germany, a couple of Islamists who, with ISIS, had kidnapped and enslaved two Yazidi girls and brought them to Germany - where they continued to keep them as slaves - have just been convicted.

Is this also “patriarchy"?

If the lukewarm water suddenly boiled, the frog would jump out of the pot. But if the temperature is raised little by little, imperceptibly, it will even be pleasant - and when the frog realizes it is too hot, it will be too late.

When our awakening arrives, the pot will already have cooked us.