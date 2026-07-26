A major fire broke out Friday night at the "Rabbeinu Hagadol" complex in the Ukrainian town of Hadiach, near the burial site of the "Ba'al Hatanya," Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi, the founder of Chabad-Lubavitch hasidism and author of the Tanya.

The flames spread through the main building, causing extensive damage to the site, which attracts thousands of Jewish visitors from around the world each year.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out shortly before midnight. The synagogue at the complex was destroyed, while the kitchen and hospitality facilities also sustained heavy damage. The main building was almost completely destroyed, with losses estimated in the millions of dollars.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. One possibility being examined is that the blaze was sparked by an electrical short, though authorities are investigating all possible causes.

The Hadiach burial site is considered the second-largest Jewish pilgrimage destination in Ukraine.