Commander of the Central Command to community leaders: “Troops of the Judea and Samaria Division are preparing to launch a major counterterrorism operation and are working to apprehend all terrorists involved in the attack."

The Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, held a discussion this morning (Friday) with community leaders following the attack near the village of Tel in the Samaria Regional Brigade area.

Remarks by the Commander of the Central Command commander, MG Avi Bluth: “We are here after a difficult morning. I visited the Melt family in Havat Gilad, and I also extend my condolences to the Ezra family.

We are here following several tense days, including 30 homes burnt, even if was caused by negligence, as well as an arson attack in Beit Furik yesterday, a stabbing incident, and then another stabbing attack. During the incident, four terrorists were killed at the scene, including the terrorist who carried out the shooting. The weapon that had been confiscated was also recovered and is now in the hands of the IDF.

We still have additional apprehensions to make. Following the recent events, and especially this morning’s attack, there is concern about escalation throughout Judea and Samaria. We are carrying out counterterrorism operations to prevent the area from spiraling into further violence and are using every means at our disposal. Earlier today, I spoke with all the brigade commanders. We are also preparing for the possibility of imitative attacks.

Troops from the Judea and Samaria Division are preparing to launch a major counterterrorism operation and are working to apprehend all the terrorists involved in the attack. We have also deployed additional units to the area. We have significant work ahead of us. We are launching a broad operation across the Central Command sector and will act by every means necessary to curb the escalation and restore calm. The security of the residents is our guiding principle.

Our troops are operating with determination, operational assertiveness, and composure to prevent further attacks."