Diplomats representing nations from across the globe will assemble Friday at United Nations headquarters in New York for a special session to determine whether to permanently dismiss the embattled chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), The Associated Press reported.

Karim Khan, a 56-year-old British barrister, faces allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female staff member. Khan has consistently rejected the claims.

The controversy has unfolded over more than two years, destabilizing the international tribunal during a period of heightened external strain. Earlier this month, the United States, a long-standing critic of the tribunal, launched an initiative aimed at dismantling the 24-year-old judicial body.

Khan was suspended from his official responsibilities at the ICC in June after the executive committee of the court's oversight authority concluded he committed a “serious breach of duty and serious misconduct".

His tenure now depends on a vote by the Assembly of States Parties, the 125-nation governing body holding the closed-door special session in New York. A simple majority is required to pass a binding resolution for his permanent removal.

Khan will not be present at the deliberations, as he is prohibited from entering the United States due to sanctions levied by the Trump administration over the court’s proceedings against Israeli officials regarding military operations in Gaza.

Additionally, Khan enters the vote barred from practicing law in the United Kingdom following a suspension by the British Bar Standards Board , which is conducting its own inquiry into the matter.

The result of the upcoming secret ballot remains uncertain. The Netherlands, which hosts the tribunal in The Hague, is the only member state to publicly declare its position. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen informed parliament in a letter that his country intends to vote in favor of Khan's removal.

In 2024, the court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity. That action provoked intense international opposition and prompted the Trump administration to impose consecutive rounds of financial and travel sanctions against Khan and ICC personnel.

Inside the prosecutor's office, staff members submitted a formal letter to the oversight body in April raising objections to Khan potentially resuming his role, stating that his “leadership has been materially diminished". Conversely, several Palestinian Arab organizations issued a public declaration last week criticizing the investigation, alleging that the executive committee engaged in “unwarranted political interference" and was “subverting the disciplinary process."

In the event of Khan's permanent dismissal, member nations will hold a subsequent election to select a successor. Two deputy prosecutors currently manage the daily operations of the prosecutor's office.