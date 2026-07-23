Adam Kot of Beit She'an woke up Wednesday night in his bed after feeling a sharp pain in his hand. He noticed two puncture marks with blood, suspected he had been bitten by a venomous snake, and called Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Kot said, "I felt like something stabbed me. I looked at my hand and saw two puncture marks close together, with blood. I lifted the blanket and didn't find anything, but I realized something had bitten me." He said he waited for the medical team outside the house because he was afraid to remain inside.

The following day, the homeowner called a snake catcher, who found the snake hiding inside the bed where Kot had been sleeping.

"Only then did I realize that was really what had bitten me," Kot said. He added that he does not know how the snake got into the house, but believes it may have entered through an open door or window.

Kot was taken to HaEmek Medical Center in moderate condition, where he received antivenom treatment that had already begun in the ambulance during his evacuation. According to Kot, doctors told him the bite was potentially life-threatening. His condition has since improved, and he remains under medical observation.

Despite his recovery, Kot described the emotional impact of the incident.

"I'm traumatized. Your bed is supposed to be the safest place, and suddenly there's a snake in it. Now I'm afraid to go to sleep," he said.

He urged the public to remain vigilant, keep the areas around their homes clean, and reduce potential hiding places for snakes and scorpions.