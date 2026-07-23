For six years, Rivka Esther has done everything possible to keep life stable for her five children after the loss of their father.

She hid the hardest parts of the struggle from them. She carried the burden quietly. She fought to make sure they could wake up each morning feeling safe and secure.

But now, she has reached a breaking point.

An eviction notice has arrived, and unless $30,000 is raised immediately, Rivka Esther and her children could lose their home.

The children know that their mother has been struggling. What they do not know is that the place they call home is at risk of disappearing.

Rivka Esther’s case has been brought to the public by Chasdei Avraham Yaakov, an organization founded by the tzaddik Rabbi Asher Freind zt"l under the leadership of Rav Karlitz, which has supported hundreds of families facing difficult circumstances.

The organization is now appealing to the public to help raise the funds needed to stop the eviction and allow this family to remain in their home.

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