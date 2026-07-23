Taiwan representative Ya Ping Abby Lee visits Israels north

Taiwanese representative to Israel Ya Ping Abby Lee visited northern Israel this week, meeting with local leaders in Tiberias and Shlomi and expressing Taiwan's continued support for Israel and its northern communities.

During her visit to Tiberias, Lee met with Mayor Yossi Neveah and visited the Tomb of Rabbi Meir Baal HaNess. She began her visit in Shlomi, where she met with Mayor Gabi Naaman. He took her on a tour, provided a security briefing, and told her about Shlomi’s renewal efforts.

Gabi Naaman said of the visit: “The visit to Shlomi was very moving for us, and I am deeply grateful to her. The visit demonstrates just how strong our alliance with Taiwan is. The envoy and I agreed to begin promoting joint initiatives."

Speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News during the visit, Lee said the trip provided an opportunity to learn about the region while hearing from local leaders about their plans for recovery.

"It is an amazing trip, not only to enjoy the green nature and to learn more about the local history and culture, but also to learn from mayors their vision, how to rebuild their home, their community after the war," she said.

Lee noted that Taiwan had stood in solidarity with Israel and said discussions with the mayors focused on future initiatives.

"We are so happy to discuss with the mayor of Shlomi and also the mayor of Tiberias to talk about the new initiatives to bring education and AI education, the center, back to the community. We look forward to seeing the thriving community along the peripheral areas."

Asked whether she had concerns about traveling to northern Israel in light of the security situation, Lee acknowledged that many people had raised the issue but said it was important to make the visit.

"Of course, a lot of people talk about the security concern, but we are confident in the resilience and the safety of society. It is also important to come all the way here to show our solidarity and support."

Reflecting on her visits throughout Israel since taking office, Lee said they were intended to convey Taiwan's friendship with Israel.

"Taiwan and Israel are like-minded friends and partners. We stand in solidarity, and my visit to the north and to the south is to deliver a very strong message that together we are stronger. We'll continue to help each other in good times and in trying times."

Commenting on relations between Israel and Taiwan, Lee said cooperation had expanded in recent years.

"Our relationship has developed over the three decades, but recently we see the cooperation, the collaboration is getting deeper and also broader, not only on a government level, but also among a lot of local municipalities."

She added that cooperation was also increasing "in trade, commerce, technology, and also in AI."

"It is a win-win partnership and collaboration. Taiwan will continue to offer Israel the partnership without condition and friendship without coercion."

Lee also spoke about what she had heard from Israelis during her visits around the country.

"A lot of Israeli friends told me that Israelis are not afraid of challenges. It is also only a challenging time, but we can master the art of turning adversity into opportunities. This is really a valuable lesson for Taiwan."

She noted that Taiwan also lives under threat but continues to prosper while helping its friends around the world.

Concluding the interview, Lee offered a message to the people of Israel.

"We know we all pray for the peace and stability to come, even though the situation is still complex. But I have confidence in the people here. You are strong and you are resilient."

"You have a good friend, Taiwan, in the Far East to cheer for you. I look forward to having more collaboration after the war time."

credit: Courtesy

credit: Courtesy

credit: Courtesy

credit: Courtesy

credit: Courtesy

credit: Courtesy

credit: Courtesy