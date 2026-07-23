TISHA B'AV SPECIAL: Waters Of Jerusalem Temple DISCOVERED

The water for the Temple and for Jerusalem came from the hidden Biblical Landmark of "Solomon's Pools."

These pools are one of the great engineering wonders of ancient Israel, hidden in the hills near Bethlehem, built in the period of the Second Temple. The pools were expanded in the days of King Herod and these massive reservoirs brought water to Jerusalem for nearly 2,000 years. This incredible heritage site has been neglected and is in disrepair.

Now, the struggle is on to restore Solomon's Pools as the Israeli heritage treasure it was meant to be.