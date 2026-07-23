רבבות בכותל המערבי בתשעה באבהקרן למורשת הכותל המערבי

As Tisha B'Av - the national and religious day of mourning marking the destruction of the Holy Temples - began, tens of thousands gathered at the Western Wall Plaza in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

Masses assembled alongside the last remnant of the Temple complex to participate in the reading of the Book of Lamentations and the recital of Kinnot customary for this night.

Among the thousands visiting the holy site were several prominent public figures, including former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. (res.) Gadi Eisenkot, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Economy Minister Nir Barkat, and Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion.

תיעוד: רבבות מתפללים בכותל המערבי באמירת הקינותצילום: מאיר בינקוביץ

The influx of worshippers and visitors to the Western Wall Plaza is expected to continue throughout the night and all day on Thursday, with tens of thousands more anticipated toward the conclusion of the fast.