It wasn't the story Rabbi Shlomo Bochner went looking for.

It was the story that found him.

During a visit to Prague, an encounter with renowned historian Yehuda Geberer opened the door to a tale long forgotten, as one conversation led to another, and one question uncovered the next.

Before long, they were following the trail of a story that began decades ago - one whose echoes reach far closer to home than anyone could have imagined.

Join Rabbi Shlomo Bochner on an unforgettable journey in Echoes from the Platform, streaming this Tisha B'Av.