The sisters of Yakir Levi, a star in the Israeli docu-reality series "The Americans," who fell to his death in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, reject the assumptions that their brother committed suicide and urged refraining from speculations until the investigation is concluded.

In an interview with Mako, the two said that they are certain that he did not end his own life. According to Limor Levi, her brother planned to go out with friends, who were already waiting in the hotel lobby. "From what we heard, Yakir planned to go out with his friends, who waited in the lobby. He got ready, they called him, and he told them: "One second, I'm about to come down.' In that second, they heard a noise and understood that it was him."

The sisters said that, at the moment, the information Miami PD is providing them with is limited. They said that the police took the hotel's security cameras for examination, the investigators have Levi's phone and bag, and the family is waiting for the investigation to proceed.

Limor Levi said that the family has not ruled out various possibilities, but rejects that it was suicide. "I can say with certainty that Yakir did not jump, and he did not commit suicide. He wouldn't do that to his children," she said, and added that the family wishes not to offend his memory with baseless assumptions.

She further stated that she is working to bring her brother's body to Israel, but due to the investigation, she can not receive the investigation materials. "I want to see all the cameras. I want them to investigate and check. Maybe they did something to him, I don't know. Maybe someone went into the room. We think he was under threat in the room," she insisted.

Limor noted: "We understand that the Israel Police are also in the picture because it may be that there was a nationalist motive."

The sisters shared that Levi's children, aged 12, 10, and four, were notified of his death. "Yakir was a fun father," Limor said. "A day doesn't go by that they wouldn't do things together. He will be really missed." They added that his body is expected to leave Miami for Israel in the morning.