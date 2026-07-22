The US Embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday issued a security alert warning US citizens of a reported increase in violence linked to rival Israeli organized crime groups, particularly in the Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Herzliya areas.

According to the embassy, the attacks appear to be targeting businesses and homes associated with the rival criminal organizations. Reported incidents have involved hand grenades or stun grenades thrown at private residences, vehicles, and commercial properties, often by assailants riding motorcycles.

The embassy said it is closely monitoring the situation and noted that the Israel Police have launched enforcement operations aimed at disrupting the criminal activity and arresting those believed to be responsible.

Despite the increase in violence, the embassy said that both the US Embassy in Jerusalem and the Embassy Branch Office in Tel Aviv remain open for routine and emergency consular services.

The embassy advised US citizens to remain alert when in commercial areas of Tel Aviv, Jaffa, and Herzliya, especially during the evening and overnight hours, and to avoid locations where police activity or security cordons are visible.

It also urged Americans to report suspicious activity or unattended items to police, review their personal security plans, maintain communication with family and friends, keep travel documents readily accessible, and enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

In addition, the embassy recommended downloading the IDF Home Front Command application or commercial alert applications to receive real-time security notifications, identifying the nearest protected space, maintaining emergency supplies, following the US Department of State's security updates on WhatsApp, and keeping emergency contact numbers readily available.

The alert follows a series of attacks in recent days that Israeli authorities have linked to an escalating feud between rival organized crime groups. The violence has included grenade attacks, shootings, attempted arson, and other incidents targeting businesses and private properties in central and northern Israel. Several branches of the Japanika restaurant chain were among the businesses targeted during the recent wave of attacks. Police have carried out multiple arrests, including suspected members and leaders of criminal organizations, as part of an ongoing investigation.