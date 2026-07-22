The Pacific island nation of Nauru announced that it will open an embassy in Jerusalem in the coming months, marking another diplomatic milestone in its relations with Israel. The decision followed meetings in Fiji between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Nauru’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea.

Nauru recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in 2019 and has since maintained a strong record of support for Israel in international forums. Among its recent actions was submitting a legal opinion to the International Criminal Court in The Hague backing Israel's position.

Located in Micronesia in the southern Pacific Ocean, Nauru is the world's smallest independent island state, spanning about 21 square kilometers and home to approximately 12,000 people. Israel is represented in Nauru by a non-resident ambassador, while Nauru's diplomatic representation in Israel is headed by Consul General David Ben Bess.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion welcomed the announcement, saying, "I welcome Nauru’s announcement regarding its intention to open an embassy in Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel. Every country that chooses to deepen its ties with Israel and recognize Jerusalem as its capital strengthens the city’s standing in the international arena."

He added, "We look forward to receiving Nauru’s representatives in Jerusalem and wish them success in continuing to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the countries."