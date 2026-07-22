תיעוד: חמור כפות אותר בתא מטען בירושלים

Border Police officers from the Jerusalem Envelope unit and crossing security personnel on Sunday night stopped a private vehicle at the Tunnels Crossing on the route from Gush Etzion to Jerusalem for inspection.

During the search, officers opened the vehicle's trunk and discovered a donkey inside with its legs bound.

The driver, a 28-year-old resident of Beitar Illit, told officers the donkey was unwell and that he was transporting it to a farm in Jerusalem's Neve Yaakov neighborhood. Officers detained him for questioning.

The donkey was transferred to an animal welfare organization for treatment.

A Border Police statement stressed that officers "will continue to work determinedly to enforce the law and act in any incident where there is a suspicion of harm to animals or of violation of the law."