הצטרפו לשידור החי מהצהרתו של נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג

President Isaac Herzog delivered a special address to the nation on Yuesday evening in which he warned of threats from "within and without" to the integrity of this fall's Knesset elections.

"Tomorrow evening, the fast of Tisha B'Av will begin. On this day, both Holy Temples of the Jewish people were destroyed. For two thousand years, this day has reminded us of the price of polarization, division, and hatred among us. This year, that message carries even greater weight, as we enter the period of elections," Herzog began.

He added, “Elections are a test of Israeli democracy, and they are also a test of the unity and cohesion of Israeli society. Elections are the pinnacle of a democracy. This is the opportunity for each and every one of us to influence the country's future, and the fateful issues before it. I call on all citizens of Israel to take an active part in these elections: to listen, to make your voice heard, to show respect, and to vote. I call on all of us to exercise caution as well."

Herzog said that "About two weeks ago, I hosted in my office the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee, Deputy President of the Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, and the Head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), David Zini. They presented me with various threats to the integrity of the elections, both internal and external. We presented a unified front on this issue, and we committed to supporting and backing the Central Elections Committee and all our security and law enforcement bodies. I call on all of the law enforcement authorities to stand firmly and effectively against these threats. In the age of social media, the dangers are great. All of us must be thoughtful, careful, and responsible in the content we consume, and all the more so in the content we broadcast."

"It is no secret that we are living through a period of disagreements," the President emphasized. "In recent days, we have once again seen dangerous violence rearing its head across the country. I turn to elected representatives, activists, and all candidates from all parties, and demand that you do not cross red lines! Do not turn rivals into enemies! I remind all leaders of the rabbinic saying: ‘Sages, be careful with your words.’ “I call on the people of Israel, in a clear voice: remember that elections are not a civil war. Disagreement and criticism are the lifeblood of our democracy, but our belonging to this place, and our responsibility for our shared future here - for our children, for our grandchildren - come before all else and are the highest priority."

He added, "After every election, a new government is formed that replaces the one before it. The elections themselves do not replace the people. On the day after the election, all of us will remain here - Israelis of every background and every point of view. We must not wait for tragedies, God forbid, to remind us that we live here together, as one people."

Herzog concluded with a message of unity. “My sisters and brothers, on the eve of Tisha B'Av, I pray that we all merit to see the consolation of Zion and Jerusalem. To that end, let us remember the historical lesson: baseless hatred destroyed our home. Twice in the history of our people, we merited independent sovereignty in our land. Twice we failed. We must not repeat the mistakes of the past. We have a historic responsibility to the generations who came before us, and to generations to come. I say it again: elections are not a civil war. We will get through these elections together, as one people. Respect, influence, and vote."