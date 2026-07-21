Arkia announced that the company is expanding its New York - Tel Aviv service ahead of the peak summer travel period, adding capacity and introducing upgraded aircraft as demand for the route continues to climb.

During August and September, the airline will increase its service to JFK / Ben Gurion Airport on Mondays and Wednesdays. The flights will be operated on Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft featuring 345 seats in Economy and Premium. Wi-Fi will be available for purchase on board.

The route will receive a further upgrade beginning September 11, 2026, with an Airbus A330-300. The new aircraft includes 46 Business Class seats and 203 Economy seats, offering passengers a more spacious and comfortable flight experience. An English-speaking Israeli crew will be present on every flight.

With more seats, upgraded aircraft and an enhanced premium offering, Arkia is aiming to make its flagship U.S. route a stronger and more attractive option for travelers.