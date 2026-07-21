An anonymous online form circulating in Italy has sparked alarm after encouraging users to report the presence of Jews, Israelis, or individuals identified as being affiliated with "Zionists" at hotels and businesses.

According to Ynet, a copy of the form was posted by Tel Aviv Institute co-founder Hen Mazzig on X, showing the claims that its purpose is to "map Zionist tourism" across Italy. The initiative has drawn sharp criticism from Jewish leaders, who have likened it to a modern-day "yellow badge," referencing the discriminatory identification measures imposed on Jews during the Holocaust.

The origin of the form and those responsible for distributing it have not been identified.

The reports come amid growing concerns over rising antisemitic incidents across Europe.