Close operational cooperation between the Israeli Air Force and Navy reached a new level in a highly complex exercise simulating rescue and medical evacuation missions from the open sea under challenging conditions.

The joint drill focused on preparing forces for emergency scenarios in remote areas, where rapid medical response and the highest level of professional expertise are required.

Captain A., the weapons officer and deputy commander of INS Oz, elaborated on the nature of the exercise and the complex circumstances under which it is conducted. He stressed the strategic importance of cooperation between the different branches of the IDF during wartime.

"One of the things the military developed the most during the war is the ability to integrate different branches, with each bringing its unique capabilities," he said. "That enables us to carry out extremely complex missions under difficult and demanding conditions."

Asked about the path that led him to the Navy, Captain A. shared childhood memories and the journey that ultimately brought him to the Naval Officers Course.

"My love for the sea actually began in high school," he recalled. "I used to skip classes to go sailing with my grandfather on his yacht. During the military selection process, I was assigned to the naval officers' screening course. I had no idea what it was, but once I learned about the role and operating the various systems, I was captivated."

He enlisted in the Naval Officers Course in April 2021, specializing in surface warfare. Just one week after completing the course and reporting to his first ship, the war broke out and he was immediately called into operational service.

Over the following year and a half, he served and fought aboard the INS Oz, taking part in all of the vessel's missions during an intensive operational period. His duties included protecting strategic assets, intercepting unmanned aerial vehicles as part of Israel's air defense efforts, and operating across multiple theaters.

As the ship's weapons officer, he commands the vessel's weapons department, which is responsible for operating all onboard weapons systems. The department oversees the ship's machine guns, attack missiles, and 76 mm naval gun, making it a key component of the vessel's operational capabilities in every arena.

Reflecting on the ongoing war effort and the Navy's role in the multi-front conflict, Captain A. said the service's low public profile is a sign of its success.

"The Navy worked extremely hard throughout the war and continues to do so today," he said. "It's a good thing people don't hear much about us. When they don't hear about us, it means we're doing our job well."